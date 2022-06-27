Advertisement

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it's cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – The supply chain crisis has retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.

Some of the biggest retail chains have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory.

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.

It’s a trend that started with Amazon several years ago.

Walmart and Lowe’s refused to comment on the new return strategy, but several big box retailers are known to be practicing it.

