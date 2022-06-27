Local raffle will help raise money for scholarship in memory of Uvalde shooting victim

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marci Ramirez, a Bryan resident, returned home this weekend to her hometown of Uvalde.

She used this trip home to visit with family and friends, and also visited with some of the families affected by the school shooting last month that put Uvalde in the national spotlight.

“I tearfully visited Robb Elementary and the town plaza, both to pray and get myself together as the heaviness of the loss there settled over me,” said Ramirez. “I thanked the DPS officers that were standing guard over the memorials. There were tributes all over the city, at businesses, churches, everywhere - reminding the families that they are not alone.”

Ramirez brought with her more than 100 stuffed animals to share with children and to place in other parts of town.

“I visited a mural and a nearly 20 feet tall cross made in memory of the children to place stuffed animals. Pictures cannot describe the beauty of it,” she said.

Ramirez describes on Facebook her journey back home for the first time since the tragedy and said the town was very welcoming to visitors like herself.

“Oh, my heart! I was so touched by the willingness of the families to let us love them, and hug them. Extended family and friends were volunteering, planting grass on all grave sites, I hugged parents, siblings, and grandmothers, which no words can describe. If you ever doubted God’s love, visit Uvalde.”

Ramirez’s granddaughter lost one of her friends to the violence in the school.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez wanted to study Veterinary Science but the 10-year-old was one of the children who were killed along with two teachers.

In her memory, the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station next month at its scholarship gala will award a scholarship to a student attending Texas A&M University.

Rodriguez’s mother is planning to attend the gala in person, said Ramirez.

How much that scholarship depends on how much Ramirez can raise and that’s why Ramirez is raffling off a white gold diamond ring valued at $1,800.

To purchase a ticket please reach out to Ramirez here on Facebook or call her at 979-587-8989.

