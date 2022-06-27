Advertisement

McDonald’s Fundraiser for Uvalde

10% of lunch sales Thursday donated to victims
By Jason Walker
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One thousand McDonald’s restaurants across Texas will donate 10% of Thursday’s lunch sales to victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde. The proceeds will benefit the the Robb School Memorial Fund as well as the Ronald McDonald House Charities. All you have to do is order lunch at any participating McDonald’s location or online through McDonald’s App.

