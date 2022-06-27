NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two east of the Windward Islands

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to soon-be Tropical Storm Bonnie, potentially as early as tonight.

This essentially means that while the system has not technically reached the criteria necessary to be classified as a tropical storm due to the lack of a defined center of circulation, it is expected to do so in the near future as it churns over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

Details on the system as of the 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure 720 miles east of Trinidad 40mph west-northwest at 18mph 1009mb

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to continue its track west, towards the Windward Islands over the next 24 hours before making its way into the southern Caribbean. The system is currently expected to organize into a tropical storm overnight or early Tuesday. When it does so, it will be given the name Bonnie, becoming the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft just investigated the tropical wave to the east-southeast of the Windward Islands, and found that the system has not yet developed a closed circulation. However the plane did find an area of tropical-storm-force winds over the northern portion of the system. The disturbance is producing some cells of strong convection, but overall the system is not very well organized. Since there is a good chance that the disturbance will become a tropical storm before reaching the southern Windward Islands, advisories are being initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. The environment looks fairly favorable for development, but the numerical guidance is generally not that bullish on strengthening for the next couple of days.

The official forecast for what will soon be Bonnie is expected to hug the southern reaches of the Caribbean as it moves west. There is the potential that this strengthens to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Central America this weekend.

