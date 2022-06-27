NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two east of the Windward Islands
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to soon-be Tropical Storm Bonnie, potentially as early as tonight.
This essentially means that while the system has not technically reached the criteria necessary to be classified as a tropical storm due to the lack of a defined center of circulation, it is expected to do so in the near future as it churns over the warm waters of the Atlantic.
Details on the system as of the 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:
|Location
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Movement
|Minimum Central Pressure
|720 miles east of Trinidad
|40mph
|west-northwest at 18mph
|1009mb
Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to continue its track west, towards the Windward Islands over the next 24 hours before making its way into the southern Caribbean. The system is currently expected to organize into a tropical storm overnight or early Tuesday. When it does so, it will be given the name Bonnie, becoming the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The official forecast for what will soon be Bonnie is expected to hug the southern reaches of the Caribbean as it moves west. There is the potential that this strengthens to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Central America this weekend.
