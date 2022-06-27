Texas A&M finishes #3 in final D1Baseball.com rankings
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the conclusion of the 2022 college baseball season, D1Baseball.com released their final rankings with the national champs Ole Miss #1, the runner-ups Oklahoma #2, and Texas A&M coming in at #3.
The Aggies made it to the semifinals of the College World Series before falling to Oklahoma. That’s the furthest A&M has ever gone in program history.
The Rebels were not ranked in the previous top 25. Texas A&M moved up 2 spots from their previous ranking.
D1Baseball.com 2022 Final Rankings
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Ole Miss
|42-23
|NR
|2
|Oklahoma
|45-24
|9
|3
|Texas A&M
|44-20
|5
|4
|Arkansas
|46-21
|23
|5
|Stanford
|47-18
|2
|6
|Notre Dame
|41-17
|17
|7
|Auburn
|43-22
|25
|8
|Texas
|47-22
|16
|9
|Tennessee
|57-9
|1
|10
|Oregon State
|48-18
|3
|11
|Virginia Tech
|45-14
|4
|12
|Louisville
|41-21-1
|8
|13
|East Carolina
|46-21
|10
|14
|North Carolina
|42-22
|11
|15
|Southern Miss
|47-19
|15
|16
|Connecticut
|50-16
|NR
|17
|Oklahoma State
|42-22
|6
|18
|Maryland
|48-14
|12
|19
|Texas State
|47-14
|13
|20
|Miami
|40-20
|7
|21
|Florida
|42-24
|18
|22
|UCLA
|40-24
|19
|23
|TCU
|38-22
|22
|24
|Texas Tech
|39-22
|24
|25
|LSU
|40-22
|NR
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.