Texas A&M finishes #3 in final D1Baseball.com rankings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the conclusion of the 2022 college baseball season, D1Baseball.com released their final rankings with the national champs Ole Miss #1, the runner-ups Oklahoma #2, and Texas A&M coming in at #3.

The Aggies made it to the semifinals of the College World Series before falling to Oklahoma. That’s the furthest A&M has ever gone in program history.

The Rebels were not ranked in the previous top 25. Texas A&M moved up 2 spots from their previous ranking.

D1Baseball.com 2022 Final Rankings

Rank School Record Previous 1 Ole Miss 42-23 NR 2 Oklahoma 45-24 9 3 Texas A&M 44-20 5 4 Arkansas 46-21 23 5 Stanford 47-18 2 6 Notre Dame 41-17 17 7 Auburn 43-22 25 8 Texas 47-22 16 9 Tennessee 57-9 1 10 Oregon State 48-18 3 11 Virginia Tech 45-14 4 12 Louisville 41-21-1 8 13 East Carolina 46-21 10 14 North Carolina 42-22 11 15 Southern Miss 47-19 15 16 Connecticut 50-16 NR 17 Oklahoma State 42-22 6 18 Maryland 48-14 12 19 Texas State 47-14 13 20 Miami 40-20 7 21 Florida 42-24 18 22 UCLA 40-24 19 23 TCU 38-22 22 24 Texas Tech 39-22 24 25 LSU 40-22 NR

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.