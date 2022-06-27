Advertisement

Texas A&M finishes #3 in final D1Baseball.com rankings

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the conclusion of the 2022 college baseball season, D1Baseball.com released their final rankings with the national champs Ole Miss #1, the runner-ups Oklahoma #2, and Texas A&M coming in at #3.

The Aggies made it to the semifinals of the College World Series before falling to Oklahoma. That’s the furthest A&M has ever gone in program history.

The Rebels were not ranked in the previous top 25. Texas A&M moved up 2 spots from their previous ranking.

D1Baseball.com 2022 Final Rankings

RankSchoolRecordPrevious
1Ole Miss42-23NR
2Oklahoma45-249
3Texas A&M44-205
4Arkansas46-2123
5Stanford47-182
6Notre Dame41-1717
7Auburn43-2225
8Texas47-2216
9Tennessee57-91
10Oregon State48-183
11Virginia Tech45-144
12Louisville41-21-18
13East Carolina46-2110
14North Carolina42-2211
15Southern Miss47-1915
16Connecticut50-16NR
17Oklahoma State42-226
18Maryland48-1412
19Texas State47-1413
20Miami40-207
21Florida42-2418
22UCLA40-2419
23TCU38-2222
24Texas Tech39-2224
25LSU40-22NR

