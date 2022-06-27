Texas A&M, Warrior-Scholarship Project restores confidence in veterans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Around 115,000 veterans make the transition from the military to the classroom each year and while this is an exciting new chapter, it can also be challenging.

In an effort to help student veterans acclimate to civilian life and successfully earn undergraduate degrees, national nonprofit Warrior-Scholar Project (WSP) has partnered with Texas A&M University to host a Humanities and STEM Academic Boot Camp from June 18 - July 2. The intensive curriculum is designed to help veterans prepare for an academic environment while learning strategies to become better students.

“I was never afforded the opportunity to actually go back to school and do these things,” said Marine, Mitchell Anderson. “I actually have a game plan on how I am going to set myself up with the little time that I do have left in the Marine Corp to set me and my family, I have three kids, up for success.”

During the WSP-TAMU Academic Boot Camp, participants will have the opportunity to learn from university faculty, receive mentoring from fellow student veterans, and begin to adjust to a formal learning environment.

“WSP does a great job of building confidence for enlisted veterans to go tackle problems in college and to enter with the confidence that they can succeed and that they can perform well in STEM and humanities courses that they can be successful and graduate college,” said former participant and now Harvard student, Shane Rice.

A recent study by the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families found that WSP is the only national program of its kind dedicated to veterans that not only provides targeted support for academic success, but also improves social connection and relationships with both faculty and non-veteran students.

Whether these veterans decide to further pursue their education or not, they know they aren’t alone.

“What’s unique about this program it identifies the imposter syndrome that a lot of veterans have...it pulls you into an idea around a comfortable position with veterans alike and it really gives you that idea, ‘hey is this something possible?’ and I am not the only one,” said Anderson.

