Tropics awaken, eyes on gulf system for this week

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time all season, the National Hurricane Center has 3 “areas to watch” in its 5 day outlook.

First and foremost, we’ll talk the system closest (and most likely to affect) Texas. A weak low pressure system will continue to drift southwestward through the gulf toward Texas over the course of the week. Overall, development into a tropical system is possible, but not likely at the moment. Either way, this means some needed rain falling for at least the southern half of the state through the end of the week.

Assuming this system stays “messy”, we will keep the forecast for scattered afternoon showers and a couple storms each day this week and potentially a bit into the holiday weekend. Widespread totals of an inch or more still look likely, especially farther south. IF this system organizes, the track of the system will play a large role in where the heaviest rain occurs. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we get a clearer picture.

The activity with the highest chance for development is one we have been tracking since late last week. As of the 7am update, the NHC gives this system a 90% chance of development into a tropical depression or stronger within the next 5 days, but they expect this system to gain TD status within the next couple days. The wave will work toward the Windward Islands into Wednesday.

Two more areas to watch include a new tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands with a low overall chance of development over the next few days. This is just a sign that a forecasted active hurricane season is beginning to finally get more active as we finish the last days of June and head into July.

