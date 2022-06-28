Advertisement

Trench collapse buries two workers in Jarrell

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown and Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX has confirmed.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site in the 13600 block of North I-35 Frontage Road. The cause is still unknown at this time.

An official said the status of the workers buried is unknown and could not confirm whether crews are working to rescue the workers or recover their bodies.

Rescue crews from Round Rock, Georgetown and Austin are the scene.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disorganized area of rain and clouds currently has a low chance for development as it moves...
Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts and advisories for what will soon be...
NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two east of the Windward Islands
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Texas judge issues temporary restraining order, resumes abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
4th of July Fireworks and Drones Show at RELLIS
4th of July Fireworks and Drones Show at RELLIS
This week's First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky
This week's First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky 062822
List of ongoing Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban