Bombers win third straight over Rougarou

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers picked up an 11-1 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou Tuesday night at Edible Field.

The game was delayed for about 15 minutes in the top of the third inning when the Bryan Fire Department Paramedics were dispatched to the field after Baton Rouge designated hitter Landon LeBlanc had the foul ball from an attempted bunt hit him in the face giving him a black eye and bloody nose.

The win was the 3rd consecutive victory for the Bombers, who are tied with Victoria and are now headed to Baton Rouge for the next two games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

