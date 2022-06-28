Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials opted to issue a Burn Ban for the entire county. This order prohibits outdoor burning until further notice.

Brazos County now joins 11 other area counties with active Burn Bans in place, including Austin, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Milam, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties.

🔥🚫𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗡 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘🚫🔥



Brazos County is now the latest county to issue a Burn Ban. Outdoor burning is officially prohibited until further notice #bcstx — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 28, 2022

Editor’s Note: KBTX is waiting to hear what this Burn Ban means for fireworks use & pre-planned fireworks shows as the 4th of July weekend approaches. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Brazos County commissioners just voted to enact a burn ban due to our extremely dry conditions. — BrazosCountyTX (@BrazosCountyTX) June 28, 2022

