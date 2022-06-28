Advertisement

Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials opted to issue a Burn Ban for the entire county. This order prohibits outdoor burning until further notice.

Brazos County now joins 11 other area counties with active Burn Bans in place, including Austin, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Lee, Madison, Milam, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties.

Editor’s Note: KBTX is waiting to hear what this Burn Ban means for fireworks use & pre-planned fireworks shows as the 4th of July weekend approaches. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

