Brazos Valley Job Fair being held this Wednesday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for employment? One of the biggest job fairs of the summer is taking place in Bryan on Wednesday, June 29th.

Nathaniel Muir the Business Services Manager at Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley joined First News at Four to share more about their Independence Day Hiring Event.

Anyone is welcomed to attend the event which will host over 50 employers. They have a variety of jobs with everything from entry level jobs to managerial positions. Candidates can hear about openings in manufacturing, construction, food service, and more. The jobs range from full time to part time to temporary to permanent.

Muir believes it’s important to be prepared. Having a resume is not required but he admits, “it’s really nice.”

It’s not necessary to wear a suit, but Muir suggests that applicants dress to impress.

“If you really want to be prepared, have some questions ready for the employers,” advised Muir.

If applicants need any help, Workforce Solutions is available to point prospective employees in the right direction or help with resume writing.

The Independence Day Hiring Event will be from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Center for Regional Services (the Workforce Office) at 3991 East 29th Street, Bryan, Texas, 77802.

For more information contact Workforce Solutions at (979) 595-2800.

