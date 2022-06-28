Cindy Hallaran Pool now open for full summer hours

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Cindy Hallaran Pool in College Station is now fully open for the summer.

Before this week, the pool located on Rock Prairie Road was only open on the weekends due to a lifeguard shortage.

Ana Romero, College Station Recreation Manager, says they’re ready for families with kids of all ages to come out and enjoy the pool.

”Family friendly more than anything, because we do have our beach entry. The shallow area is wonderful for families who have very young children. And of course the lifeguards are always here to help you with anything you need,” Romero said.

The pool is open during the week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the weekends from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

