Consol’s Greaves commits to Colorado

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated receiver Wesley Greaves announced on Monday that he’s committed to play football for the University of Colorado. Greaves had several offers from other Pac-12 schools, Ivy League schools, Sam Houston, and others.

Greaves led the Tigers with 52 receiving yards per game and 8 total touchdowns last year. HE started out his Junior season with a bang, bringing in 3 catches all for touchdowns and 130 yards against Waco University. Greaves and the Tigers open up the 2022 season at home against Huntsville on August 26th.

