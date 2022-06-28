Crews battle multiple fires around Grimes County amid burn ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Half a dozen fire crews in Grimes County battled two wildfires in Plantersville Monday.

The county does have a burn ban in effect and authorities said one of the fires was due to an illegal burn. According to Plantersville Fire Chief, Michael Briggs, one neighbor decided to start their burn pile and this led to a 10-acre wildfire on County Road 203.

“Deputies will be writing citations for illegal burns. Especially if it crosses property lines because we’ve had, on this particular fire we’re on, we had three structures that were threatened and that’s three homes of people that were innocent bystanders that a neighbor decided to burn some trash,” Briggs said.

But there was a second, unrelated fire just before the illegal burn spread. About a mile down the rural road, a fire burned around an acre of property. The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews had to leave that scene when reports of the larger fire came.

“Units came from the first fire to here. The fire wasn’t that large but once it hit the grassy areas it spread quickly,” Briggs said.

One neighbor who reported the fire said within minutes, the burn pile fire spread into the fields behind a home.

A few rain showers hit the area but Briggs said it wasn’t enough to help with conditions.

“Even if it does rain, in your location wherever you are you know monitor the ground monitor it with your county commissioners and if they say there’s a burn ban it’s not just for your location, it’s for the surrounding areas also,” he said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service assisted on the scene and continues encouraging people to avoid activities that would start a fire due to dry conditions. Crews responded to the area around noon and had both fires contained within hours.

Briggs said the crews then responded to another wildfire near Anderson. This was caused by a lightning strike. In Grimes County, the maximum punishment for an illegal burn is $500.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.