Eight Aggies named to 2022 DCTF All-Texas College Teams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row Texas A&M had the most players named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas College Teams. The Aggies had eight selections.

Antonio Johnson was named the best defensive back. In 2021 Johnson had 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was also named to the first team. Cooper had 60 tackles last season. He also recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and had an interception. Defensive back Demani Richardson and Tyreek Chappell were both named to the second team.

Three Aggies were named to the first team offense. Running back Devon Achane rushed for 910 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. Ainias Smith was named to the team a a utility player. Last season Smith caught 47 passes for 509 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also had 259 punt return yards and scored a touchdown. In 2021 Smith finished with 794 all purpose yards.

Offensive lineman Bryce Foster was a first team selection after starting all 12 games last season. Offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II was a second team selection.

The Aggies will kick-off the 2022 season September 3 against Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

