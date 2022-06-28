Experience a bigger and better than ever 4th of July show at the RELLIS Campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System is set to host its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show at the RELLIS Campus on July 4.

An Independence Day celebration that started during the pandemic is returning with an even bigger display, according to Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. Last year the drone show had 120 drones, said Sharp. However, this year they are doubling the show with 240 drones.

“It’s going to be pretty amazing [to see] what they can spell out in the sky,” said Sharp.

The drone show will be provided by the Chancellor’s Century Council and other sponsors.

WTAW (FM 94.5) is set to broadcast patriotic music that’s synced to the fireworks, according to Texas A&M University System.

Parking lots open for the free event at 6:30 p.m. and food trucks will be onsite until 8:45 p.m.

According to Texas A&M University System, the event is drive-in style, so guests are encouraged to stay near the car.

The show will begin at 9 p.m.

The system says they will take safety precautions due to the dry conditions like having firetrucks onsite and presoaking the ground.

If you can’t attend the show, but still want to watch it, KBTX will be televising the show on the CW8, on KBTX.com, on the KBTX Facebook page, and on the KBTX mobile app.

To learn more about the 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show at the RELLIS Campus, click here.

Brazos County has enacted a burn ban, but that will not affect the fireworks show, according to the university system.

