Palisch Garners Baseball America All-America Status

Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch walks off the mound after an inning-ending strikeout against...
Texas A&M pitcher Jacob Palisch walks off the mound after an inning-ending strikeout against Arkansas.(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Nebraska – Texas A&M relief pitcher Jacob Palisch collected Baseball America All-America Second Team recognition.

Palisch appeared in 29 games out of the bullpen for the Aggies. He registered a 6-3 record with five saves, a 2.39 ERA, .230 opponent batting average and 73 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. He owned a 6.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 10.89 strikeouts per nine innings.

In SEC play, Palisch was 2-2 with three saves, a 2.35 ERA, .220 batting average and 36 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. The southpaw pitched in five NCAA Tournament games, posting a 2-0 record with one save, a 0.63 ERA, .189 opponent batting average and 19 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

Baseball America was the second entity to name Palisch an All-America this season. He earned second-team status from D1Baseball.com.

Palisch arrived in Aggieland after three successful seasons at Stanford. He pitched in 102 games during his Division I career, including seven starts. He registered a record of 17-6 with 11 saves, a 3.17 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 198.2 innings. The Aggies finished the season with a 44-20 overall record and won the SEC Western Division crown with a 19-11 league ledger. Texas A&M made their seventh College World Series appearance, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in school annals.

