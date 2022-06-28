Sam Houston’s Jefferson commits to Kentucky

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston running back Ramon Jefferson announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to the University of Kentucky.

Last year, Jefferson made the AP All-America second team, Stats Perform All-America second team, AFCA All-America second team, HERO Sports All-America second team, Phill Steele All-America second team, and All-WAC first team. The redshirt junior played for two seasons with the Bearkats both in 2021 (the spring COVID makeup season and the fall). In 22 games with the Kats, he rushed for 1907 yards and 20 touchdowns on 299 carries. He also caught the ball 5 times for 37 yards in the spring season. The Bronx, NY native helped the Kats win the FCS National Championship in 2020-2021.

Before joining Sam Houston, Jefferson plated for Maine (2017-2018) and Garden City Community College (2019).

Jefferson will be joining a Kentucky offense that finished 5th in the SEC with 199.54 rushing yards per game last season.

