Snook ISD hires new superintendent

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook ISD has officially named their new superintendent.

After the 21-day waiting period lone finalist Megan Pape was announced as the district’s superintendent. Paper will be replacing Brenda Krchnak, who announced she’s retiring for the position.

Pape has 13 years in public education, according to Snook ISD. Most recently she served as the Director of Inclusive Learning and Innovation at Bellville ISD.

She has also worked for Bryan ISD as the Assistant Director of Special Education.

Her career as an educator began at Brenham ISD, the district says.

