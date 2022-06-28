Texas judge issues temporary restraining order, resumes abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A Harris County Judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday morning, allowing abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy to resume in the state.

On Friday, the United States Supreme Court issued an opinion effectively overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton put out an advisory that day, saying “abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions” based on the state’s “abortion prohibitions predating Roe.”

Following that advisory, all abortions in the state ceased. Now with the temporary restraining order, clinics can continue providing abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy.

Paxton’s advisory also detailed the next steps for the state’s trigger law, which bans abortion almost entirely. The law is set to take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court issues its official judgment in Dobbs V Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which means its enforcement is likely at least two months away.

A hearing has been set for July 12 to consider a more permanent ruling.

