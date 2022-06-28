Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates vocational nursing graduates with pinning ceremony

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College honored its newest Vocational Nursing graduates with a pinning ceremony.

The 38 graduates were celebrated at the Dr. W. W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus.

The 10-month program completed by the graduates includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical training. Clinical rotations are held at hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the area. According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, almost 98% of Blinn program graduates the past three years have found jobs in the profession.

For more information regarding Blinn’s Vocational Nursing Program, visit www.blinn.edu/vocational-nursing.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts and advisories for what will soon be...
NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two east of the Windward Islands
A disorganized area of rain and clouds currently has a low chance for development as it moves...
Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

The group was honored with a pinning ceremony
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates vocational nursing graduates with pinning ceremony
Some local girls used their lemonade stand earnings to contribute to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Treat of the Day: local kids use lemonade stand to raise money for food bank
Some local girls used their lemonade stand earnings to contribute to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Treat of the Day: Kids raise money for food bank
Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD International Thespian Association heads to nationals
Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD International Thespian Association heads to nationals