Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates vocational nursing graduates with pinning ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College honored its newest Vocational Nursing graduates with a pinning ceremony.

The 38 graduates were celebrated at the Dr. W. W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus.

The 10-month program completed by the graduates includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical training. Clinical rotations are held at hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the area. According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, almost 98% of Blinn program graduates the past three years have found jobs in the profession.

For more information regarding Blinn’s Vocational Nursing Program, visit www.blinn.edu/vocational-nursing.

