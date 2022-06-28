Advertisement

Treat of the Day: local kids use lemonade stand to raise money for food bank

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Throughout the month of June KBTX has worked to raise awareness and donations for food insecurity in the Brazos Valley during the summer months with the Summer Hunger Food Drive, and some unexpected helpers did their part to contribute.

At the Producer’s Co-Op, four young ladies donated $200 and non-perishable food to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Mary, Madalene, and Kateri Okonski of Bryan and Stella Gilbert of McKinney set up a lemonade stand in their neighborhood to raise money for the food bank.

