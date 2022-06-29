Affidavit: Killeen man shared explicit photos of wife on social media during divorce

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Vincent B. Stevenson Jr., 24, has been indicted by a grand jury after he allegedly published and threatened to publish intimate visual material of his then wife in 2021.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim filed a report with Killeen Police on Aug. 30, 2021 and accused her husband posting intimate photos and videos of her on Instagram and Facebook while they were in the process of divorcing.

“Stevenson’s social media profiles were Sorrynotsorry1999 when, on Aug., 28 she received a notification from Instagram that he posted photos and videos of her on his story,” the affidavit states.

The victim was allegedly tagged in the posts, which included photos of her face, genitals, and other intimate areas, the affidavit states, adding multiple people viewed the images and a recording.

When he shared the posts, Stevenson allegedly included the message, “I exposed her” and “I have more wanna see.”

The victim also provided screenshot messages between her and Stevenson’s account. The affidavit states he allegedly told her, “I’m gonna make your kids hate you” and “you ruined my life, so I’ll do the same.”

“She felt embarrassment, shame, and ridicule in Bell County, Texas due to images and video Stevenson disclosed on different social media sites,” an investigator wrote in the arrest affidavit.

