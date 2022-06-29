Athing Mu visits Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu came back to Aggieland after winning the United States 800m championship and stopped by the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley track practice Tuesday evening.

Mu was joined by fellow Aggie 800m runner, Brandon Miller, who also qualified for the world championships after finishing third at the U.S. championships, and Aggie high jumper Carter Bajoit. Both Miller and Bajoit have volunteered with the Boys & Girls club track team and helped out at their practices. After Tuesday evening’s practice, Mu, Miller, and Bajoit all spoke to the kids about their experiences as well as give advice on track and life. Even during their bust championship season, Mu and Miller agreed it’s important to give back to the community.

2-time Olympic gold medalist @athiiing stopped by the Brazos Valley boys and girls club track practice today. Hear from her tonight on @kbtxsports pic.twitter.com/OiourZ6avm — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) June 29, 2022

”You don’t really have these opportunities when you’re younger, especially to have people in college or people that are not 30 years older than you, someone that’s similar or closer to your age,” explained Mu. “You don’t really have that experience as a young kid, so I think it’s definitely important when someone else that can relate to you comes out here and just speaks,” Mu added.

“I remember as a kid whenever an athlete would come speak to us, I would always be inspired to do my best and try to get as far as I can in athletics and off the track as well,” Miller said. “I’m just trying to be an inspiration to some of these kids,” Miller added.

Both Mu and Miller will compete at the World Track & Field Championships beginning July 15th at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

