Bjork Tabs Valka to Oversee Athletics Capital Projects

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With more than a dozen major construction projects across the Texas A&M campus on his resume, veteran project manager Craig Valka has been named Senior Associate Athletics Director for Capital Projects, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork announced. He will spearhead the recently-announced Centennial Campaign for Texas A&M Athletics.

Valka, who graduated from Texas A&M in 2005 with a degree in construction science, joins Texas A&M Athletics after serving most recently as the Regional Division Leader for American Fire Protection Group (AFPG) covering the College Station and Houston Divisions.

“Texas A&M has collaborated with Craig on a variety of construction projects from the redevelopment of Kyle Field and the building of Davis Diamond and E.B. Cushing Stadium in his previous roles, and we’re thrilled to be able to add his creativity and work ethic to the Department of Athletics to oversee our capital projects,” Bjork said. “We’ve seen first-hand his ability to view challenges from every angle and develop creative solutions that keep projects on time and on budget. We recently announced our bold plan of laying the foundation for the future of Texas A&M Athletics with the Centennial Campaign, and we believe Craig, with his Aggie ring, is the right person as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

The Centennial Campaign will feature the construction of an Academic and Wellness Center, Football Indoor Performance Center and Indoor Track Stadium as well as a redevelopment of the Bright Football Complex. Through the Centennial Campaign, the 12th Man Foundation has committed to securing $120 million in donor contributions, which represents the largest philanthropic fundraising effort in the organization’s history outside of the historic redevelopment of Kyle Field.

Prior to being named the Regional Division Leader at AFPG in 2021, Valka served in a variety of leadership positions in the College Station area for the organization, including Division Leader, Operations Leader and Project Leader since 2013. Before his stint at AFPG, Valka served in many roles for SpawGlass from 2005-2012, including Project Manager and Superintendent.

“I am honored to accept the opportunity to follow the legendary Kevin Hurley,” Valka said. “I am ready to hit the ground running after meeting with Ross Bjork, the Athletics Leadership Team, Athletics Senior Staff, University Facilities/Planning/Design team, Athletics Facilities Team, 12th Man Foundation, and Project Controls. The future is bright for Aggie Athletics, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. My family and I are excited to be part of the Athletics family!”

During his time at AFPG and SpawGlass, Valka was a part of multiple construction projects for Texas A&M Athletics and Texas A&M University over the past decade including:

Kyle Field Redevelopment Project – Phase 1 and Phase 2 – 2014-15

Thomas G. Hildebrand, DVM ‘56 Equine Complex – 2014

Jack K. Williams Administration Building renovation – 2014

Student Recreation Center addition – 2017

Commons Building renovation – 2016

Park West Student Housing – 2016

Zachry Engineering Education Complex – 2018

Cain Parking Garage – 2019

Davis Diamond – 2019

E.B. Cushing Stadium – 2019

John D. White ‘70 - Robert L. Walker ‘58 Music Activities Center – 2019

Medical Research and Education Building II – 2019

21st Century Classroom Building – 2021

Polo Rd. Garage – 2021

Valka is married to the former Ashley Miller (Texas A&M Class of 2002) and both are proud parents of Madelyn and Mason. As a family, they remain active in many extra-curricular activities which include the Lil’ & Elite Wranglers at Expressions Dance and Music and the band organizations through College Station ISD Fine Arts Programs. They also enjoy many outdoors adventures.

