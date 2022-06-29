Advertisement

Brazos County Commissioners approves agreements for Juvenile Justice Services

(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners approved several agreements today for the Juvenile Justice Center.

Commissioners approved Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program Services with Bryan, College Station and Navasota ISD’s

They also approved a contract to secure short-term detentions of juvenile offenders with Kaufman County.

”A lot of the smaller counties don’t have a juvenile justice. They don’t have a center to detain children and so we end up other counties, smaller counties will ask us to contract with them so that we can sometimes house juveniles in our facility,” said Linda Ricketson, Brazos County Juvenile Services Executive Director.

”Those are kind of reciprocal agreements that we typically do if we’ve got space available and you know have the staffing there to be able to hand a juvenile from another county, we try to do that sort of thing and they’ll do the same thing for us,” said Duane Peters, Brazos County Judge.

The juvenile detention center currently has 41 inmates. They don’t have immediate plans to house children from Kaufman County.

