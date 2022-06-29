Brazos County teachers to see salary increases next school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no secret the pandemic took a toll on teachers. According to the Texas Tribune, 471 Texas teachers quit their jobs during the 2021-22 school year. It was also reported that 258 left their jobs the previous school year.

Bryan ISD and College Station ISD have also seen shortages. Ginger Carrabine, Byran ISD’s superintendent, said there are almost 100 vacancies in her district.

“We’re seeing this across the state and nation so, we’re not immune to it, unfortunately,” Carrabine said.

College Station ISD has fewer with 34 teacher openings, according to the district’s superintendent Mike Martindale. Those positions are for general education and special education teachers.

“I think those additional stressors brought about with the pandemic just has made folks extremely tired over the last couple of years,” Martindale said.

Both districts are now working to retain and recruit teachers with salary increases. Bryan ISD’s board of trustees recently approved a compensation plan that will give all eligible teachers, counselors, librarians, and registered nurses a step increase on the salary schedule, plus an additional increase that amounts to at least $1,500 starting the upcoming school year. Also, the starting teacher salary will now be $50,000, which is a $2,000 increase from the previous starting salary.

College Station ISD’s board approved two compensation plans, Plan A and Plan B, which are set to be implemented during the upcoming school year. If adopted during the August board meeting, Plan A would increase pay for all employees by 2%.

Plan B would add an additional 4% if approved by voters in November. This plan would also reduce the tax compression. For more on this, click here.

“As far as the tax rate, I can’t say it often enough, we would still be reducing the tax rate, just not as much as compression would allow,” Martindale said. “Three cent reduction as opposed to six cents.”

Both districts believe these increases will set them up to be more competitive going forward.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.