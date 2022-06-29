Crews contain grassfire in Snook that burned multiple acres

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Snook Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out a grassfire that was started by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The grassfire started on FM 3038, which is about a mile from FM 60E. Authorities say approximately 6 acres have burned. The fire is fully contained at this point.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department offered aide to help put out the fire.

