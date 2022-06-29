Advertisement

Crews contain grassfire in Snook that burned multiple acres

This is a photo that started the grassfire in Snook.
This is a photo that started the grassfire in Snook.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Snook Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out a grassfire that was started by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

The grassfire started on FM 3038, which is about a mile from FM 60E. Authorities say approximately 6 acres have burned. The fire is fully contained at this point.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department offered aide to help put out the fire.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts and advisories for what will soon be...
NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two east of the Windward Islands
A disorganized area of rain and clouds currently has a low chance for development as it moves...
Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Vista College closed all its campuses in 2021, including the campus in College Station, and now...
Founder, former CEO of Vista College explains what led up to school’s closure

Latest News

Turkey lifted its objections to Finland and Sweden's NATO applications
NATO looks to expand at summit in Madrid
District leaders working to retain and recruit teachers going into the upcoming school year.
Brazos County teachers to see salary increases next school year
Brazos County teachers to see salary increases next school year
Brazos County teachers to see salary increases next school year
Brazos County Commissioners approve agreements for Juvenile Justice Services