Fiber-optic networks gearing up to serve Bryan and College Station residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s only a matter of time before residents in Bryan and College Station have more options to choose from for their internet provider. MetroNet is getting ready to start serving communities and Frontier will be getting ready to start construction soon.

The new services have residents ready to make the switch as soon as possible. Marc Garner is a Bryan resident who is in a neighborhood that will be one of the first to have MetroNet as an option. He said he will be making the switch because he is fed up with his current network.

“It’s not good, especially with me having a business and trying to do stuff online,” says Garner.

MetroNet is still making its way through Bryan and College Station but Government Affairs Director Kris Smith says the company has done a great job making its mark in the area.

“We’re currently up to 111 thousand 74 feet of underground construction that’s already gone into the ground. And we have around five thousand five hundred and eleven feet in aerial,” says Smith.

MetroNet has a map residents can look at to see if the provider will be an option for your community soon.

With high-speed internet being used for school and work now more than ever, a reliable connection plays a critical role in someone’s daily routine.

“You don’t have a lot of choices out there for strong, good, reliable quality internet so that’s something that that hundred percent fiber-optic connection is available now,” says Smith.

MetroNet will begin offering its services to communities in Bryan in July. Frontier will start construction in a few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.