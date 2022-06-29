Gulf disturbance holds medium chance for tropical development before moving inland Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes remain on the northern Gulf of Mexico as a messy area of clouds and disorganized thunderstorms continue to slowly meander west over the next 24 hours. As of Tuesday’s updates from the National Hurricane Center, this area of interest -- now called Invest 95-L -- holds a medium, 40% chance for development before crawling out of the Gulf and inland on the Texas coast.

Here are the latest details from the agency, per the Tuesday evening update:

An area of low pressure centered over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move slowly westward or west- southwestward and approach the coast of Texas during the next day or two. Slow development of the low is possible, and it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it moves inland on Wednesday night or Thursday Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your National Weather Service office.

The National Hurricane Center gives the Gulf disturbance a 40% chance for tropical development, as of Tuesday night. (KBTX)

Weak steering currents and an unorganized system make it tough to get a full understanding of how this system will move from the open waters of the Gulf to the Texas Coast. The general consensus Tuesday was for this system to slowly move west for another 24 hours throughout Wednesday. By Thursday, a north turn is expected to bring the center -- developed or not -- close to or inland over the middle Texas coast, generally between Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay.

The center of this area of low pressure will be important in determining where the best rainfall can fall by end of week. (KBTX)

This will be a heavy rain event for parts of Texas. The question is where exactly that heavy rain will be pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico. Those that fall east of the center of this system hold the best potential for drinking up drought-denting rainfall.

A track west into parts of West Texas would mean scattered rain remains possible for the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas, but it would likely be highly scattered, uneven, and very localized.

A track north up or just east of I-35 would be the best-case scenario to bring helpful, soaking rain to at least parts of the Brazos Valley

A track through the Brazos Valley or further south / east would be the worst-case scenario with only light rain possible locally and more significant rain falling outside of the area locally.

7 PM CDT Update: Gulf system has a medium chance of development over the next several days. Upcoming SE TX area rain chances/amounts will depend on where this system goes, so significant changes are possible. Keep updated with the forecast! #txwx #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/x5v8HskPkB — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 29, 2022

Complete details, what to monitor in the coming days, and the latest look at forecast radar through the end of the week are included in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.