‘A little common sense goes a long way,’ says Brazos Co. fire chief about fireworks safety this July 4th weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local fire officials are reminding everyone to be extra cautious while using fireworks this Independence Day weekend, especially because of the dry conditions across the area.

Brazos County commissioners issued a burn ban Tuesday but it does not include a ban on fireworks use.

“In order to ban fireworks, the commissioners court would have had to reach an agreement by June 15th, and we had to meet a certain threshold,” said Fire Chief Jason Ware with the Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department. “At that time, June 15th, we didn’t meet that threshold in order to pass a fireworks ban.”

Wednesday on Brazos Valley This Morning, Ware talked about the things people can do to help stay safe while using fireworks.

“Definitely pay attention to what’s going on. Mow the grass where you’re going to use the fireworks. That’s a very important thing because the shorter the grass, the better it’s going to be to control and actually see what’s going on,” said Ware.

“Improper disposal of trash is another issue that could arise that could cause a fire. So just really paying attention, being safe about it,” he said. “Obviously adults need to be the ones lighting the fireworks, but a little common sense goes a long way.”

Ware says any spark of fire can get very bad, very quickly.

“We saw on Highway 6 this past weekend how quickly a fire can spread, even in short grass on the side of the highway. So you can imagine what would happen if fireworks or something of that nature got into a pasture with tall grass,” said Ware.

