NATO looks to expand at summit in Madrid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden arrived in Spain for the NATO Summit as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth month. Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent joined First News at Four to discuss the agenda for the summit.

NATO is set to expand beyond its 30 state membership with the announcement that Turkey has lifted its objection to Finland and Sweden’s joining.

Other than expansion, high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine are weighing on members’ minds.

“It’s not just in the United States, it’s all over eastern, central western Europe, and it’s one of the reasons why the U.S. and other NATO partners are committed to increasing the military equipment that is being sent to Ukraine,” explained Decker.

According to Decker, an announcement of superior military equipment being sent to Ukraine should be expected within the next few days. This equipment will be following through on President Zelenskyy’s request for air defense systems to shoot down Russian military jets.

