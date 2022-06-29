Advertisement

NATO looks to expand at summit in Madrid

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden arrived in Spain for the NATO Summit as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth month. Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent joined First News at Four to discuss the agenda for the summit.

NATO is set to expand beyond its 30 state membership with the announcement that Turkey has lifted its objection to Finland and Sweden’s joining.

Other than expansion, high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine are weighing on members’ minds.

“It’s not just in the United States, it’s all over eastern, central western Europe, and it’s one of the reasons why the U.S. and other NATO partners are committed to increasing the military equipment that is being sent to Ukraine,” explained Decker.

According to Decker, an announcement of superior military equipment being sent to Ukraine should be expected within the next few days. This equipment will be following through on President Zelenskyy’s request for air defense systems to shoot down Russian military jets.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts and advisories for what will soon be...
NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Two east of the Windward Islands
A disorganized area of rain and clouds currently has a low chance for development as it moves...
Tropical development or just a rain maker? Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Vista College closed all its campuses in 2021, including the campus in College Station, and now...
Founder, former CEO of Vista College explains what led up to school’s closure

Latest News

District leaders working to retain and recruit teachers going into the upcoming school year.
Brazos County teachers to see salary increases next school year
Brazos County teachers to see salary increases next school year
Brazos County teachers to see salary increases next school year
Brazos County Commissioners approve agreements for Juvenile Justice Services
Tuesday Night Weather Update 6/28
Tuesday Night Weather Update 6/28