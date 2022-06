BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 2,000 Bryan Texas Utilities customers are without power along FM 158 and Highway 30.

BTU crews have already been dispatched to restore power. The utilities company said a non-BTU contractor damaged underground lines in the area.

An estimate on how long the outage will last has not been released at this time.

