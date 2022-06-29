Teenager reported missing in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old Brazos County teenager went missing on Saturday, June 25.

The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says Natalie Patranella was last seen in the 4900 block of Cole Lane, near Highway 30 in Brazos County.

Authorities believe that she might still be in the area.

Anyone with information can call the Brazos Count Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888.

