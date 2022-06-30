Bennett, Lee Begin Play for Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup Friday

VANDOEUVRES, Switzerland – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee begin play for Team USA at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup which runs from July 1-3 at par-72, 6,782-yard Golf Club de Genève.

Friday’s action is highlighted with mixed four-ball matches as Bennett is paired with Duke’s Erica Shepard, and Lee is partnered with Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur.

The second day begins with foursome matches, while the afternoon features mixed foursome matches. The final round on Sunday concludes with single matches.

Bennett is making his second Palmer Cup appearance as he helped Team USA to its first win in the event since 2018 last summer and garnered the Michael Carter Award after being selected by his teammates for best representing “Arnold Palmer Legacy”. Lee is playing in the prestigious event for the first time and is the sixth Aggie in program history to compete in the tournament.

Live scoring for the tournament can be found at www.Golfstat.com. For more information on the Arnold Palmer Cup, visit www.ArnoldPalmerCup.com.

