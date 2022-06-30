Bombers drop back to back games to Rougarou after 1-0 loss Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- The Bombers (15-6) were back in action at Goldsby Field for their 2nd matchup against the Baton Rouge Rougarou (7-15). This was the 5th game in a row between the two teams, the Brazos Valley took the first three games, all at Edible Field, and the Rougarou claimed their first win of the series last night 7-2.

Thanks to an RBI single in the 3rd inning by Lane Hutchinson, the Rougarou take a 1-0 victory and the team’s 2nd win in a row, their first win streak since June 6th.

Aside from the run allowed in the 3rd, the Bombers statistically outperformed the Rougarou in every aspect but just couldn’t get runners home. Both teams finished with seven hits, Bomber pitchers, Ben Bosse and Chandler Benson, had nine strikeouts together compared to Baton Rouge’s seven Ks on the night, and the Bombers ended the game without an error whereas the Rougarou had three.

Similar to last night, the Bombers left 11 men stranded throughout the game so it wasn’t as if their offense was completely shut down, they just couldn’t get on the scoreboard.

The Bombers had a pair of great chances with runners in scoring position in the 5th and 8th inning but came away runless on both occasions.

Brandon Bishop, who finished 2-3 at the plate plus a walk, started the 5th inning with a leadoff single. Kameron Weil, who batted two for five on the night, got his 2nd hit of the night with two outs in the 5th to push Bishop to 3rd. Those efforts were thwarted by starting Baton Rouge pitcher Hunter Draper, who forced the 3rd fly out of the inning and stranded both Bomber base runners.

A pair of singles by Davis Powell, his 2nd of the night, and Riley Bender to lead off the 8th inning gave the Bombers a real glimpse of hope. However, Rougarou reliever, Ty Ringo, was able to put together three straight outs and get the home squad out of a potentially scary situation.

The now 15-7 Bombers return to Edible Field tomorrow night, June 30, to face the 7-15 Seguin River Monsters. We hope to see you at the ballpark for Thirsty Thursday!

