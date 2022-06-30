Celebrate Independence Day across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be no shortage of fun and activities for the Independence Day weekend. Festivities start Friday and last the entire holiday weekend.

Navasota kicks off activities Friday with its 3rd annual Freedom Festival. The following day, Lake Walk is hosting its 2nd Little Firecrackers event at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and will include cookie decorating, arts and crafts, an instrumental zoo with School of Rock and a photo booth.

Lake Walk’s special events manager, Alysha Noorani, said this event will be about making families feel special.

“A lot of our events in town are college focused and so we really wanted to kind of target towards the families that do live here and that don’t leave during the holiday time and give them something to do in town,” Noorani said.

The Noon Lions Club will return with its 62nd annual I Love America Fourth of July Celebration Monday starting at 9:30 a.m. The event will be held at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and will include kids’ activities, live music and concessions. There will also be kids’ vision screenings and a special viewing of a St. Joseph Health helicopter.

The organization’s president, Dean Schneider, said this will be an extra special year as it’s the first year back at the library since 2019.

“Really what I hope that all of the families get to see as they come to the 4th of July celebration at the Bush library and they can see their friends and their neighbors and they can realize that we’re all in this together,” Schneider said.

For information on the following events and others, check out the list below.

Friday, July 1:

The City of Navasota is hosting the 3rd annual Freedom Festival in downtown Navasota. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. at Brule Field

The event will include the annual Fourth of July Parade, live music, fireworks, and family fun.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 6:00 PM at Brosig Avenue. The parade will travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. Participation in the parade is free and does not require registration. Participants can begin lining up at 5:00 PM on Brosig Avenue.

The Brown Sugar Band will take the stage outside of Navasota City Hall at 7:00 PM, and vendors will be on site for food & beverage purchases.

Saturday, July 2:

From 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., join us for the ultimate kids Fourth of July Celebration with The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley at The Stella Hotel!

SOS Cotton Candy, School of Rock, Mas Cookies, and Charity the Clown will be joining us for an afternoon full of family fun! Cookie decorating with Mas Cookies (decorating kits available for purchase at the event)- Arts & crafts with The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley- Instruments for play brought to you by School of Rock- Summer photo op brought to you by Terracotta Moon and Jet Norway Photography. This event is free to attend.



Starting at 7 p.m., it’s country night at Eats & Beats leading up to the 4th of July weekend! Lake Walk’s summer concert series is BACK with their third concert of the season.

Featuring Payton Howie, enjoy an evening of Country inspired tunes, a variety food trucks, yard games, giveaways, and even a few fun surprises along the way.

This event is free and open to the public to attend. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 3:

At Century Square from 1- 6 p.m., shop from local vendors, practice your yoga, and listen to live music,

The event and parking are free to the public.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will include food, inflatables for the kids, live music by the Jamie Jennings band, and prizes for the whole family. Admission is free, and you can find more info here

Monday, July 4:

At the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This event will feature tons of family fun with bounce houses, food, music, train rides, First Responder and Static Displays, Veterans Groups, nonprofit booths, and free vision screenings by certified Lions Club Vision Screeners. Additionally, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is offering FREE Museum Admission from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. to anyone attending the celebration.

At the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus Primary parking for the event will be available in designated areas beginning at 6:30 p.m. Walk-up food/dessert trucks with a variety of items for sale will be available from 6:30 p.m.- 8:45 p.m.



At Brazos County District 2 VFD

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Admission is free

Water, sodas, and snow cones available A portion of the proceeds will benefit the fire department



At Lake Madisonville from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks, live music from the Texas 105 Band, food vendors, shopping, face painting, kids zone

