Drought Monitor Update: Drought conditions expand across parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a week of mostly triple digit temperatures and not much in terms of widespread beneficial rainfall, Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor shows that drought conditions continue to expand across the Brazos Valley.
D1 - Moderate Drought now encompasses portions -- if not all -- of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Milam, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties. D2 - Severe Drought continues to settle into the southern reaches of the area, including parts of Austin, Grimes, Waller and Washington counties. D3 - Extreme Drought still encompasses the far southern sectors of Austin and Waller counties.
Burn Bans are in place for the majority of the area, with the latest being the Brazos County Burn Ban that was enacted during Tuesday’s county commissioner meeting. 12 out of our 16 area counties currently have these orders in place, prohibiting outdoor burning.
How are rain chances looking into the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? They are still in the forecast, but will ultimately depend on where the center of the disturbance in the Gulf tracks after it moves inland. The higher chances for rain look to be in our southern and eastern counties, where 0.5″ - 1″ of rain may up for grabs over the next 24 hours. A sharp gradient in totals is expected to be found from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other, potentially leaving some (especially north and west) without the totals that many were hoping for. The latest on the tropical system can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.