Advertisement

Drought Monitor Update: Drought conditions expand across parts of the Brazos Valley

Drought conditions continue to expand across portions of the Brazos Valley.
Drought conditions continue to expand across portions of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a week of mostly triple digit temperatures and not much in terms of widespread beneficial rainfall, Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor shows that drought conditions continue to expand across the Brazos Valley.

D1 - Moderate Drought now encompasses portions -- if not all -- of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Milam, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties. D2 - Severe Drought continues to settle into the southern reaches of the area, including parts of Austin, Grimes, Waller and Washington counties. D3 - Extreme Drought still encompasses the far southern sectors of Austin and Waller counties.

Burn Bans are in place for the majority of the area, with the latest being the Brazos County Burn Ban that was enacted during Tuesday’s county commissioner meeting. 12 out of our 16 area counties currently have these orders in place, prohibiting outdoor burning.

The majority of our area counties have active Burn Bans in place, prohibiting outdoor burning.
The majority of our area counties have active Burn Bans in place, prohibiting outdoor burning.(KBTX)

How are rain chances looking into the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? They are still in the forecast, but will ultimately depend on where the center of the disturbance in the Gulf tracks after it moves inland. The higher chances for rain look to be in our southern and eastern counties, where 0.5″ - 1″ of rain may up for grabs over the next 24 hours. A sharp gradient in totals is expected to be found from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other, potentially leaving some (especially north and west) without the totals that many were hoping for. The latest on the tropical system can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Teenager reported missing in Brazos County
Power restored to over 2,000 Bryan Texas Utilities customers
Experts believe there will be a major shift in the workforce if salaries don't keep up with...
As employee expenses rise one Bryan company tries to lessen the burden
A tractor-trailer found near Lackland Air Force Base on Monday contained the bodies of at least...
3 men in custody after deaths of 51 people found in San Antonio truck
fiber optic companies ready to serve Bryan and college station
Fiber-optic networks gearing up to serve Bryan and College Station residents

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
TxDOT Summer faces campaign
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
Fourth of July Recipes with H-E-B - Better Than Good Pork Poppers
Fourth of July Recipes with H-E-B - Better Than Good Pork Poppers