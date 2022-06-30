Drought Monitor Update: Drought conditions expand across parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a week of mostly triple digit temperatures and not much in terms of widespread beneficial rainfall, Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor shows that drought conditions continue to expand across the Brazos Valley.

D1 - Moderate Drought now encompasses portions -- if not all -- of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Milam, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties. D2 - Severe Drought continues to settle into the southern reaches of the area, including parts of Austin, Grimes, Waller and Washington counties. D3 - Extreme Drought still encompasses the far southern sectors of Austin and Waller counties.

#Drought conditions rapidly spread across the Brazos Valley, now including a majority of the area.

This week's monitor now includes the following counties in D1-Moderate Drought:

Brazos • Milam • Burleson • Grimes • Walker • Montgomery • Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto pic.twitter.com/TR8G1I4vzU — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 30, 2022

Burn Bans are in place for the majority of the area, with the latest being the Brazos County Burn Ban that was enacted during Tuesday’s county commissioner meeting. 12 out of our 16 area counties currently have these orders in place, prohibiting outdoor burning.

The majority of our area counties have active Burn Bans in place, prohibiting outdoor burning. (KBTX)

How are rain chances looking into the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? They are still in the forecast, but will ultimately depend on where the center of the disturbance in the Gulf tracks after it moves inland. The higher chances for rain look to be in our southern and eastern counties, where 0.5″ - 1″ of rain may up for grabs over the next 24 hours. A sharp gradient in totals is expected to be found from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other, potentially leaving some (especially north and west) without the totals that many were hoping for. The latest on the tropical system can be found by clicking here.

One take on what radar could look like FRIDAY as the disturbance down south continues to crawl away from the Gulf of Mexico.



Majority of the Brazos Valley: cloudy with a few spots of rain at times

Eastern Brazos Valley: Rain could linger most of the day. 0.5" to 1" possible pic.twitter.com/11IQrxFeLG — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) June 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.