Firework worthy recipes for the Fourth of July
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of us will be ringing in the Fourth of July with barbeques and cookouts with our family and friends over the weekend, and H-E-B has some delicious recipes the whole family will enjoy.
Ryan Perry with H-E-B College Station’s In-Store Selling demonstrates in the various videos how each of these recipes can be easily achieved through limited ingredients and without costing you a lot this holiday weekend.
Onion Relish Beans
Ingredients
- 1 can of pinto beans 53 oz
- 1/2 package Better than good bacon
- 1 medium sweet onion, diced
- 2 cup(s) onion relish
- 1/2 cup(s) chicken broth
Instructions
- Chop bacon and cook in a medium pot on medium heat until bacon is crisp.
- Add onions and cook on low heat until they begin to brown, 3-5 minutes.
- Add all remaining ingredients and bring to boil, then reduce to simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Onion Relish Slaw
Ingredients
- 1 large head of Green Cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/4 small Red Cabbage, thinly sliced
- 2 cup(s) Mayo
- 1 cup(s) Byers Best Onion Relish
- 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House Rub
Instructions
- Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and chill for 1 hour or overnight.
Better Than Good Pork Poppers
Ingredients
- 1 pack Better Than Good Bacon
- 1 pack Better Than Good Sausage
- 1/2 jar Better Than Good Red Chili Garlic Bacon Jam
- 3 Tbsp Adam’s Reserve Spicy House Rub
- 3 oz Cream cheese, Softened
- 6 oz Pepper Jack Cheese, shredded
Instructions
- Combine softened cream cheese, bacon jam and pepper jack cheese and roll into 2 oz balls and refrigerate.
- Cut sausage into 1/2 inch rounds and cut bacon in half.
- Wrap bacon around the sausage and secure with a toothpick, creating a cavity in the center for the cheese balls.
- Place cheese ball in cavity and season with spicy house rub. Cook at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until bacon is crispy.
Haystack Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 cup(s) butterscotch chips, melted
- 1/2 cup(s) Honey peanut butter
- 5 Oz Chow mien noodles
- 1 cup(s) salted peanuts
Instructions
- In a microwave-safe bowl combine butterscotch chips and peanut butter and microwave for 30 sec at a time, stirring in between, until smooth.
- In a large bowl combine peanuts and chow mien noodles. Pour melted butterscotch over the mixture and stir to coat evenly.
- On parchment paper make small “haystack” looking piles and refrigerate until firm and enjoy.
Mosca-Rita Cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 Bottle Flybird Baja Lime Margarita
- 1 bottle San Silvestro Moscato d’Asti
- 1 package of frozen fruit
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together in a large picture and serve chilled.
