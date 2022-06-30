Firework worthy recipes for the Fourth of July

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of us will be ringing in the Fourth of July with barbeques and cookouts with our family and friends over the weekend, and H-E-B has some delicious recipes the whole family will enjoy.

Ryan Perry with H-E-B College Station’s In-Store Selling demonstrates in the various videos how each of these recipes can be easily achieved through limited ingredients and without costing you a lot this holiday weekend.

Onion Relish Beans

Ingredients

1 can of pinto beans 53 oz

1/2 package Better than good bacon

1 medium sweet onion, diced

2 cup(s) onion relish

1/2 cup(s) chicken broth

Instructions

Chop bacon and cook in a medium pot on medium heat until bacon is crisp. Add onions and cook on low heat until they begin to brown, 3-5 minutes. Add all remaining ingredients and bring to boil, then reduce to simmer for about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Onion Relish Slaw

Ingredients

1 large head of Green Cabbage, thinly sliced

1/4 small Red Cabbage, thinly sliced

2 cup(s) Mayo

1 cup(s) Byers Best Onion Relish

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve House Rub

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and chill for 1 hour or overnight.

Better Than Good Pork Poppers

Ingredients

1 pack Better Than Good Bacon

1 pack Better Than Good Sausage

1/2 jar Better Than Good Red Chili Garlic Bacon Jam

3 Tbsp Adam’s Reserve Spicy House Rub

3 oz Cream cheese, Softened

6 oz Pepper Jack Cheese, shredded

Instructions

Combine softened cream cheese, bacon jam and pepper jack cheese and roll into 2 oz balls and refrigerate. Cut sausage into 1/2 inch rounds and cut bacon in half. Wrap bacon around the sausage and secure with a toothpick, creating a cavity in the center for the cheese balls. Place cheese ball in cavity and season with spicy house rub. Cook at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until bacon is crispy.

Haystack Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup(s) butterscotch chips, melted

1/2 cup(s) Honey peanut butter

5 Oz Chow mien noodles

1 cup(s) salted peanuts

Instructions

In a microwave-safe bowl combine butterscotch chips and peanut butter and microwave for 30 sec at a time, stirring in between, until smooth. In a large bowl combine peanuts and chow mien noodles. Pour melted butterscotch over the mixture and stir to coat evenly. On parchment paper make small “haystack” looking piles and refrigerate until firm and enjoy.

Mosca-Rita Cocktail

Ingredients

1 Bottle Flybird Baja Lime Margarita

1 bottle San Silvestro Moscato d’Asti

1 package of frozen fruit

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together in a large picture and serve chilled.

