Four Aggies Represent Texas A&M at SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s McKinzie Green, Jada Malone, Mary Grace Rodriguez and Andre White Jr., represented the Maroon & White at the Southeastern Conference Student-Athlete Leadership Council at the SEC offices last weekend.

Both Green and Malone come from the women’s basketball program while White Jr. and Rodriguez represent Texas A&M football and track & field, respectively. The quartet of Aggies were joined by 61 other student-athletes that represented each of the 14 SEC universities.

During the two-day meeting, the Council heard a leadership presentation from renowned author Clay Scroggins and participated in a discussion with mental-health expert Nafis Ricks. The student-athletes were also updated on the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and discussed SAAC programming on SEC campuses. The agenda also included a conversation with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and updates on the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice and SEC and NCAA legislative items.

Student-Athlete Leadership Councils were introduced in 2016 for the sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball, which, in addition to SAAC, provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness.

