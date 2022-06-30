From The Ground Up: Bees helping sunflowers look their best this season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This is the time of the year when sunflowers are looking their best. What often goes unnoticed are the bees that are working hard to pollinate those sunflowers. They may be small but a bee’s role in the development of a sunflower is crucial.

Jay Wilder planted his first few rows of sunflowers three years ago to give his land a little diversity. Now his sunflowers have become his most popular crop. The bees have really helped him get his sunflowers in really good condition.

“You can see there’s hundreds of thousands of bees out here just continually working and pollinating all of this,” says Wilder.

When bees pollinate a sunflower they have to cover a lot of ground. They start on the edge of the flower and work their way towards the middle. Wilder gives all of the credit to the bees that help make his sunflowers look picture-perfect.

“We’re always depending on good pollination in all of our crops. You can definitely in some years tell weather-wise we had good pollination or not. But with these flowering and bees, it’s a whole lot better pollination,” says Wilder.

The sunflowers on Wilder’s farm are going to be used to produce black oil seed which he plans to use for bird feed.

