Max Johnson talks about summer preps with season approaching

By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second straight year the Texas A&M Football team will head into fall camp with a quarterback battle.

Last season Haynes King beat out Zach Calcada and earned the starting job before suffering a season ending leg injury in the second game of the season.

This year King will battle LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Connor Weigman.

Johnson spent part of the summer working the Manning Passing Academy, but is also getting work in this offseason to be ready for the Aggies’ 2022 campaign.

”I think I have just been focusing on myself, focusing on our team. I have thrown with the guys. I have been in the playbook a lot, meeting with Jimbo, meeting with all the other coaches so it’s been really well,” said Johnson.

The Aggies will kick off the 2022 season September 3 at Kyle Field against Sam Houston at 11am.

