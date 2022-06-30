Advertisement

Robert Earl Keen playing in College Station at Aggie Park’s Kickoff Concert

Keen ‘78 is opening Aggie Park with a free concert
On Sept. 2, Robert Earl Keen will perform for the last time in College Station.
On Sept. 2, Robert Earl Keen will perform for the last time in College Station.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready to see Robert Earl Keen perform in Aggieland one last time? The singer-songwriter will be headlining a free kickoff concert at Aggie Park on Friday, September 2.

Keen announced earlier this year that he would soon be retiring from live performances, with his last show set for September 4, two days after he comes to Aggie Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on September 2 and music will begin at 7 p.m., with opening acts from Max Stalling, ‘89, and The Barn Dogs, a band of current A&M students.

More details about the concert will be announced at AggiePark.tamu.edu, where Aggie Park plans can be viewed. Aggie Park broke ground in February 2020 and will be completed later this summer with an estimated $35 million in funds coming from donors to The Association of Former Students, which is leading the project.

