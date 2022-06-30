Treat of the Day: CSISD elementary counselor named Counselor of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rock Prairie Elementary School counselor Susan Surovik was named the 2022 ESC Region 6 Elementary Counselor of the Year!

Surovik says that a key approach to her counseling is connection. She wants to make students feel seen, heard and understood. Without a fear of judgement or punishment, students are more likely to share, according to the celebrated counselor.

