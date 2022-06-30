Advertisement

Twitter reports claiming A&M All American Lee has entered transfer portal

Aggie Softball Catcher Haley Lee is introduced ahead of Texas A&M's game with Abilene Christian...
Aggie Softball Catcher Haley Lee is introduced ahead of Texas A&M's game with Abilene Christian on February 8.(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multi reports on Twitter are claiming that Texas A&M’s Haley Lee has decided to enter the transfer portal and close out her collegiate career somewhere else.

Last season Lee earned first team all SEC honors after leading the team in most offensive categories, including hitting 4-05, with 68 hits including 15 homeruns and 54 runs scored along with 45 runs batted in.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Over 2,000 Bryan Texas Utilities customers without power
16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Teenager reported missing in Brazos County
Texas judge issues temporary restraining order, resumes abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers drop back to back games to Rougarou after 1-0 loss Wednesday
Bryan city council holds first budget workshop of 2022
Bryan City Council hold first budget meeting of 2022
SEC Home & Road Opponents Revealed for 2022-23 Campaign