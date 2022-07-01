11-year-old Cameron boy missing since Thursday
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - An 11-year-old boy from Cameron has been missing since Thursday morning, according to the Cameron Police Department.
Jamell Moore was last seen around 11:30 a.m., in the 800 block of N. Central in Cameron.
Police say he’s 4′8″, 60 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. Jamell could have been wearing either pajamas or sweats and my be in the local area.
Anyone with information can call the Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.