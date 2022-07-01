11-year-old Cameron boy missing since Thursday

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - An 11-year-old boy from Cameron has been missing since Thursday morning, according to the Cameron Police Department.

Jamell Moore was last seen around 11:30 a.m., in the 800 block of N. Central in Cameron.

Police say he’s 4′8″, 60 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. Jamell could have been wearing either pajamas or sweats and my be in the local area.

Anyone with information can call the Cameron Police Department at 254-697-6574.

#MissingChild The Cameron Police Department is looking for 11 year old Jamell Moore who has been missing since 11:30 am Thursday June 30, 2022. Please spread the word! pic.twitter.com/HNOmIa0MTB — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) July 1, 2022

