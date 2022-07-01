Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 year old Natalie Patranella was reported missing by authorities
Brazos County teen missing since Saturday found safe
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Experts believe there will be a major shift in the workforce if salaries don't keep up with...
As employee expenses rise one Bryan company tries to lessen the burden
File Graphic
Affidavit: Killeen man shared explicit photos of wife on social media during divorce
Tropics 1PM Update 06/30
Gulf disturbance holds medium chance for tropical development as it approaches the Texas Coast

Latest News

FILE - Kohl’s struggled with anemic sales before the pandemic. Sales and profits rebounded in...
Sale of Kohl’s falls apart in shaky retail environment
FILE - Lights illuminate a coal mine at twilight, Jan. 13, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo. With the...
Court leaves dwindling paths for Biden’s climate mission
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
FILE PHOTO - A spokesman for the Odesa regional government says another 30 people have been...
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans