Big 10 now stretches from Atlantic to Pacific

LOS ANGELES, California -- The Big Ten has voted to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024. The expansion to 16 teams will happen after the Pac-12′s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire and make the Big Ten the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

The announced came almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.

