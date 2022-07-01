Advertisement

Big 10 now stretches from Atlantic to Pacific

USC and UCLA to join Big 10 in 2024
USC and UCLA to join Big 10 in 2024(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, California -- The Big Ten has voted to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024. The expansion to 16 teams will happen after the Pac-12′s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire and make the Big Ten the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

The announced came almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.

