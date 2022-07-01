Advertisement

Bombers get back on winning track

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers snapped a two game losing streak Thursday night with a 4-0 win over Seguin at Edible Field.

Former A&M Consolidated Tiger Jack Hamilton was the winning pitcher for the Bombers. Hamilton struck out three batters in four innings of work and gave up one hit.

The Bombers started the scoring in the first inning on a Mike Adair RBI single. They would score three more runs in the fifth inning.

The Bombers and River Monsters will close out their two game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Edible Field.

