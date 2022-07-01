Brazos County sees dozens of grass fires in just a number of days

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dry conditions have caused dozens of wildfires across Brazos County this week.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 9 out of 10 wildfires in Texas are caused by humans and their activities. This is why area firefighters are asking people to be cautious.

“Anything from someone throwing a cigarette butt out to dragging chains on a trailer,” College Station Fire Department Captain, Jason Neuendorff, said.

Since Sunday in Brazos County, crews have responded to over 40 grass fires. Extremely dry and hot conditions make the job even harder.

“It’s taken a toll on our firefighters just due to the heat conditions we’re having to work in,” Neuendorff said.

Many of the fires around Bryan and College Station have happened along Highway 6 and the feeder roads. This puts crews in danger with drivers and smoke from the fires making visibility even worse.

“Just be cautious when you’re driving through the smoke because there are times when the visibility is very limited. So instead of causing more issues where we’re having to work an accident scene then as well as the grassfire, just be cautious, slow down, watch your surroundings don’t pay as much attention to what’s going on in the ditch,” Neuendorff said.

A burn ban is in effect for Brazos County, but this does not ban fireworks. Those living outside Bryan and College Station city limits are free to shoot fireworks. But note, they are always banned inside city limits.

The fire department is prepared for a busy holiday weekend of grass fires. They’re asking everyone to do their part to help keep sparks under control.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.